Where to go river rafting: 5 epic spots 

Africa is home to some of the most exciting river rafting experiences for adventure junkies. With its varied topography and ferocious rivers, the continent is the perfect place to get an adrenaline rush while discovering the beauty of nature. From riding rapids to enjoying incredible scenery, these river rafting experiences will guarantee you a good time and amazing memories. Here are some of Africa's top thrill-seeking destinations for an amazing time on the water.

Zambezi Thrills Zambezi River: A wild ride Famous for its tricky rapids and breathtaking views, the Zambezi River offers one of the world's most exhilarating white-water rafting experiences. Situated near the Victoria Falls, the river promises an intense ride with Grade V rapids that will test your skill and courage. You may also spot wildlife on the banks during the ride, making this adventure even more thrilling.

Orange adventure Orange River: A scenic journey Flowing through South Africa and Namibia, the Orange River provides a more laid-back, yet equally mesmerizing rafting experience. Perfect for beginners or those looking for a picturesque journey with mild rapids, you'll be surrounded by gorgeous landscapes and opportunities to camp under the starry skies as you paddle away. The Orange River is a great option for those looking for a perfect blend of adventure and calm.

Nile exploration Nile River: Historical waters Rafting on the Nile River marries history with adventure as you navigate through the lush landscapes of Uganda. One of the longest rivers in the world, it has exhilarating rapids for both novice and experienced rafters. Along with heart-pumping rides over the waves, you can also have cultural interactions with local communities living along its banks.