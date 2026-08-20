Want more closet space? Start with these simple tricks
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Organizing your closet can be a daunting task, but with the right strategies, it can be a breeze. Celebrity stylists have mastered the art of closet organization, turning cluttered spaces into well-organized havens. By following their expert tips, you can maximize space and keep your wardrobe in order. Here are some practical insights from top stylists on how to achieve an organized closet without breaking a sweat.
Tip 1
Use uniform hangers for consistency
One of the most popular tricks celebrity stylists swear by is using uniform hangers.
Not only does this make your closet look more put-together, but it also ensures that clothes hang at the same height, making it easier to see everything at a glance.
Opt for slimline hangers to save space and accommodate more items in your closet.
Tip 2
Categorize by type and color
Organizing clothes by type and color is a favorite trick among celebrity stylists.
Start by grouping similar items together, like shirts, pants, dresses, etc.
Then, arrange them in a gradient of colors from light to dark or vice versa.
This way, you can easily find what you're looking for and keep your closet looking visually appealing.
Tip 3
Utilize vertical space with shelves
Celebrity stylists also recommend making the most of vertical space by adding shelves in closets.
This way, you can store folded items like sweaters or jeans, and also display accessories like bags or hats.
Adding shelves not only maximizes storage but also makes it easier to access everything without having to dig through piles.
Tip 4
Invest in storage solutions
Investing in storage solutions like bins, baskets, and drawer organizers can do wonders for keeping your closet organized.
These tools help separate items like socks, belts, scarves, and so on, and keep them orderly.
Celebrity stylists recommend labeling each container so that you know exactly where everything is without having to rummage through multiple times.
Tip 5
Rotate seasonal clothing regularly
Rotating seasonal clothing is a must for keeping your closet organized all year round.
Celebrity stylists recommend keeping off-season clothes in vacuum-sealed bags or under-bed storage containers until they're needed again.
This way, you can keep your current wardrobe accessible while keeping seasonal items out of sight but not out of mind.