Persistent cough? Try clove infusion

Clove infusion is a time-honored remedy for stubborn coughs. The aromatic spice, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It is believed to soothe the throat and reduce irritation, making it a popular choice among those seeking natural relief from coughing. Here is how clove infusion can be prepared and used effectively to ease cough symptoms.

Preparation Preparing clove infusion at home To prepare a clove infusion, start by boiling a cup of water. Add two to three whole cloves, and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. This allows the active compounds in cloves to seep into the water. Strain the mixture into a cup once done. You can add honey or lemon for taste, but they are optional.

Benefits Benefits of clove infusion for cough Cloves are rich in eugenol, which has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties can help reduce throat inflammation and irritation caused by persistent coughing. The warm liquid also helps soothe the throat lining, providing immediate comfort. Regular consumption of clove infusion may help reduce the frequency of coughing episodes over time.

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Dosage Dosage recommendations for effective results For best results, drink one cup of clove infusion two to three times a day until symptoms improve. However, it is important not to overconsume, as excessive intake may lead to side effects such as stomach upset or nausea. Always consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns.

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