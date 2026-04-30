Persistent cough? Try clove infusion
What's the story
Clove infusion is a time-honored remedy for stubborn coughs. The aromatic spice, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It is believed to soothe the throat and reduce irritation, making it a popular choice among those seeking natural relief from coughing. Here is how clove infusion can be prepared and used effectively to ease cough symptoms.
Preparation
Preparing clove infusion at home
To prepare a clove infusion, start by boiling a cup of water. Add two to three whole cloves, and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. This allows the active compounds in cloves to seep into the water. Strain the mixture into a cup once done. You can add honey or lemon for taste, but they are optional.
Benefits
Benefits of clove infusion for cough
Cloves are rich in eugenol, which has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties can help reduce throat inflammation and irritation caused by persistent coughing. The warm liquid also helps soothe the throat lining, providing immediate comfort. Regular consumption of clove infusion may help reduce the frequency of coughing episodes over time.
Dosage
Dosage recommendations for effective results
For best results, drink one cup of clove infusion two to three times a day until symptoms improve. However, it is important not to overconsume, as excessive intake may lead to side effects such as stomach upset or nausea. Always consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns.
Precautions
Precautions while using clove infusion
While clove infusion is generally safe for most people when consumed in moderation, pregnant women should avoid excessive amounts due to potential risks associated with high eugenol levels found in cloves. People on blood-thinning medications should also exercise caution, as cloves may affect blood clotting processes.