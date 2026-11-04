Cobra pose: The best yoga pose for back flexibility
What's the story
The cobra pose, or Bhujangasana, is a basic yoga pose that can do wonders for your flexibility and spinal health. It involves lying on your stomach and lifting your chest with the help of your arms. This pose stretches the front of the body and strengthens the back muscles. Practicing cobra pose regularly can improve posture, relieve stress, and enhance overall well-being.
#1
Benefits of Cobra Pose
The cobra pose is known for improving flexibility, especially in the spine. It stretches the chest, shoulders, and abdomen, while strengthening the spine.
This dual action helps in maintaining a healthy posture and reducing back pain over time.
The pose also stimulates abdominal organs, aiding digestion and improving circulation.
#2
Proper technique for maximum benefit
To perform the cobra pose correctly, lie flat on your stomach with legs extended back, and feet hip-width apart.
Place palms under shoulders, elbows close to your body.
Inhale deeply as you press into your hands to lift your chest off the ground while keeping elbows slightly bent.
Hold for a few breaths before lowering back down.
#3
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is overextending the lower back by pushing too hard with hands or neglecting core engagement.
Another error is letting shoulders creep up towards ears instead of keeping them relaxed, away from ears, throughout movement.
Focus on maintaining alignment from head through heels without straining any part of the body during practice.
#4
Incorporating cobra pose into routine
Incorporate cobra pose into daily routines by practicing it first thing in the morning, or as part of an evening wind-down sequence.
Start with three repetitions, holding each for 15 seconds, gradually increasing duration as flexibility improves.
Consistency is key; aim for at least three times a week initially, then adjust frequency based on personal goals and progress.