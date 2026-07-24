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How to plan a fun college reunion
Establishing a budget early on is key to planning a successful reunion

How to plan a fun college reunion

By Vinita Jain
Jul 24, 2026
07:09 pm
What's the story

Organizing a college reunion can be both exciting and daunting. It's a chance to reconnect with old friends, relive memories, and create new ones. However, planning such an event requires careful consideration and organization. From choosing the right venue to sending out invitations, every detail matters in ensuring the success of the reunion. Here are some practical tips to help you plan an unforgettable college reunion.

Budgeting

Set a budget early on

Establishing a budget early on is key to planning a successful reunion.

Determine how much each attendee is willing to contribute and decide on the total cost for venue, food, decorations, and other expenses.

A clear budget helps in making informed decisions and avoids overspending.

Consider options like potluck meals or low-cost venues if funds are limited.

Venue selection

Choose an appropriate venue

Selecting the right venue is crucial for your reunion's success.

Consider the size of your guest list, accessibility, and location when choosing a venue.

Whether it's a park, community center, or hotel ballroom, make sure it meets your needs in terms of space and amenities.

Booking early can also help secure better rates.

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Invitations

Send invitations well in advance

Sending out invitations well in advance gives attendees enough time to plan their schedules accordingly.

Use online platforms for creating digital invitations that are easy to share and respond to.

Include all necessary details such as date, time, location, dress code (if any), and RSVP instructions.

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Activities planning

Plan engaging activities

Incorporating engaging activities into your reunion can make it more memorable for attendees.

Consider organizing icebreaker games or group activities that encourage interaction among guests who may not have seen each other in years.

You could also arrange for speakers or presentations that highlight significant moments from your college years.

Dietary needs

Consider dietary preferences

Being mindful of dietary preferences ensures that all guests feel included during meals at your reunion event.

When sending out invitations, ask attendees about their dietary restrictions or preferences (vegetarian/vegan/gluten-free).

This information will help you plan menus that cater to everyone's needs without any last-minute hassles on the day of the event itself.

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