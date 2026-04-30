Oats or barley: Which has more fiber?

Oats and barley are two popular grains known for their health benefits. Both are rich in fiber and other nutrients, making them great additions to a healthy diet. However, they differ in terms of nutritional content and health benefits. Here, we take a look at the nutritional profiles of oats and barley, and compare their fiber content, vitamins, minerals, and health benefits.

#1 Fiber content comparison Both oats and barley are known for their high fiber content, which is essential for digestive health. Oats provide about four grams of fiber per cup (cooked), while barley offers about 6 grams per cup (cooked). The soluble fiber in both grains helps lower cholesterol levels and stabilize blood sugar. However, the higher fiber content in barley may give it an edge when it comes to supporting digestive health.

#2 Vitamins and minerals in each grain Oats and barley are rich in vitamins and minerals that promote overall health. Oats are a good source of vitamin B1 (thiamine), magnesium, phosphorus, iron, zinc, copper, manganese, selenium, folate, vitamin E, and potassium. Barley also provides vitamin B1 (thiamine), vitamin B6, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, manganese, selenium, and potassium. The presence of these nutrients in both grains makes them great for a balanced diet.

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#3 Health benefits beyond nutrition Beyond their nutritional value, oats and barley offer several health benefits. Oats have been linked to improved heart health due to their ability to lower cholesterol levels with beta-glucan soluble fiber. Barley may help with weight management, as its high fiber content promotes satiety after meals. Both grains can also help with blood sugar control due to their low glycemic index.

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