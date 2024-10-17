Summarize Simplifying... In short Water resources are in crisis due to years of mismanagement and climate change, threatening global food production and economic growth.

The situation is worsened by government subsidies in agriculture and climate change impacts like droughts and floods.

The year 2023 was particularly harsh, with record heat, extreme drought, and significant glacier loss. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Global freshwater scarcity crisis looms, threatens food production

By Simran Jeet 05:57 pm Oct 17, 202405:57 pm

What's the story A major report from the Global Commission on the Economics of Water has issued a dire warning about an impending global freshwater scarcity crisis. The commission predicts that by 2030, demand for freshwater will outstrip supply by a staggering 40%. This severe imbalance is expected to have profound impacts on food production and economic growth worldwide, disrupting the hydrological cycle and leading to significant degradation of freshwater ecosystems. The report also identified widespread water contamination as a critical concern.

Food security

Water scarcity crisis: A threat to global food production

The report warns that the water scarcity crisis could result in a failure in food production across half the world in the next 25 years. Currently, over 1,000 children under five die every day due to unsafe water and poor sanitation. Women and girls spend an estimated 200 million hours every day collecting water. The commission states, "Food systems are running out of fresh water, and cities are sinking as the aquifers underneath them run dry."

Resource mismanagement

Mismanagement and undervaluation of water resources

The commission blames decades of mismanagement and undervaluation of water resources for the looming crisis. Freshwater systems have been damaged due to poor management practices, resulting in widespread contamination. As aquifers deplete, global agriculture is under increasing strain. The report stresses that apart from food security, economic growth and climate stability are also at risk due to this crisis. Billions worth of government subsidies in agriculture are worsening the situation.

Climate impact

Climate change exacerbates freshwater scarcity

The degradation of freshwater ecosystems is likely to exacerbate climate change impacts, including droughts, floods, heatwaves, and wildfires. Over 50% of the world's food production takes place in regions expected to see declining water resources. This could impact some three billion people worldwide. The commission warns that these problems are not just about food security but also about economic growth and climate stability.

Erratic impact

Year 2023 faced extreme drought and glacial decline

According to the UN weather agency, 2023 was the driest year for global rivers in 33 years and marked the largest glacier mass loss in 50 years. The World Meteorological Organization's State of Global Water Resources report highlights that climate change is causing erratic impacts on the hydrological cycle, resulting in widespread below-normal river flows and reservoir inflows. Additionally, 2023 was the hottest year on record, exacerbating droughts and floods.