Have you made any dish with this wild cucumber yet?
What's the story
Kachri, a wild cucumber native to Rajasthan, is a versatile ingredient that can add a unique flavor to various dishes. Known for its tangy taste and nutritional benefits, kachri is often used in traditional Rajasthani cuisine. Here are five delightful recipes that showcase the distinct taste of kachri, giving you a taste of Rajasthan's culinary heritage. Each recipe highlights the unique qualities of this wild melon, making it a must-try for anyone interested in exploring regional Indian flavors.
Dish 1
Kachri ki sabzi
Kachri ki sabzi is a simple yet flavorful dish that highlights the natural taste of kachri. The vegetable is cooked with basic spices such as cumin, turmeric, and coriander powder. The result is a tangy sabzi that goes well with both roti and rice. This dish is usually prepared during the summer months when kachris are abundantly available in local markets.
Dish 2
Kachri chutney
Kachri chutney adds a spicy twist to the tangy taste of kachri. For this, kachris are roasted over an open flame and then ground with green chilies, garlic, and salt. The chutney goes well with snacks like samosas or pakoras and adds an extra zing to any meal. Its unique flavor makes it a favorite among those who love bold tastes.
Dish 3
Kachri dal
Kachri dal is a nutritious lentil soup with dried kachris. The lentils are cooked with spices like cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and asafoetida for flavor. Dried kachris are added to the mix while cooking, giving the dal its signature tanginess. This dish is perfect for those looking for something different from regular lentil soups.
Dish 4
Stuffed kachris
Stuffed kachris are an innovative way to enjoy this wild melon by stuffing them with spiced gram flour paste before cooking them in oil until golden brown on both sides. They make for an excellent appetizer or side dish at any gathering where guests can enjoy trying something new yet deliciously familiar at the same time!
Dish 5
Kachri raita
Kachri raita is another refreshing option using grated raw kachris mixed into yogurt along with salt, cumin powder, and chopped mint leaves, if desired. It makes for a cooling accompaniment during hot weather, especially when served alongside spicy main courses like curries or biryanis. This adds balance and harmony between the flavors on the plate, ensuring everyone enjoys the meal to the fullest!