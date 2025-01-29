Start sorrel soup by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until they're see-through.

Toss in diced potatoes and broth, bring it to a boil and then let it simmer until everything's soft.

Right near the end, stir in the chopped sorrel leaves so they keep their color and tangy flavor.

Dish it up hot, with a dollop of sour cream on top for extra creaminess.