Cool crunches: Cooking with jicama

By Simran Jeet 02:11 pm Dec 12, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Jicama, a root vegetable originating from Mexico, is becoming a trendy ingredient due to its versatility in the kitchen. Its sweet and nutty flavor perfectly complements various dishes, lending a refreshing crunch to any meal. This article provides five creative ways to use jicama in your cooking, adding unique flavors and textures to salads, wraps, and more.

Slaw

Refreshing jicama slaw

A crunchy jicama slaw is the ideal side dish for your summer barbecues. Just cut the jicama into thin strips (julienne) and combine it with shredded cabbage, carrots, and a zesty dressing of lime juice, honey, and olive oil. This slaw provides a satisfying crunch and a refreshing blend of sweet and tangy tastes that pair perfectly with grilled meats.

Tacos

Jicama taco shells

If you're craving tacos but want to avoid the carbs of a traditional shell, jicama is your new best friend. Simply slice rounds of jicama super thin using a mandoline slicer. Then, use them as flexible wraps for all your favorite taco goodies like beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa. The best part? Jicama has a super mild flavor, so all you'll taste is the delicious filling. Yum!

Fries

Crunchy jicama fries

Turn jicama into a healthier fries alternative by cutting it into sticks and baking them until they're tender on the inside with a slightly crispy exterior. Season with sea salt, pepper, and smoked paprika for an extra kick. These "fries" are a lower calorie option compared to traditional potato fries, but still hit the spot when you're craving something crunchy.

Stir-fry

Jicama stir-fry addition

Add julienned strips of jicama to your next stir-fry for a surprising crunch. Its ability to soak up sauces makes it a perfect companion to veggies like bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas. The fast cook time ensures the jicama maintains its crispness while harmonizing with the rest of the dish.

Dessert

Sweet jicama dessert cups

Make these super cute and unique dessert cups! Just scoop out little balls or cubes of jicama and fill them up with fruit salad or yogurt with some granola on top. The mild sweetness of jicama complements the vibrant flavors of berries or mangoes, providing a light and refreshing conclusion to any meal without the guilt of overindulgence.