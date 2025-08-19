How coriander helps you stay cool naturally

Commonly found in most kitchens, coriander is known for its cooling properties that can naturally calm the body as well as mind. The plant is not just used for culinary purposes but is also valued for its health benefits. Its cooling effect can be particularly helpful during hot weather or stressful times. Here are some insights into how coriander can help cool and calm you naturally.

Tip 1 Coriander tea for relaxation Coriander tea is a simple yet effective way to harness the cooling power of the herb. Simply steep some coriander seeds in hot water and enjoy a refreshing drink that might help reduce body heat and calm the mind. Drinking this tea regularly could help calm your mind and relieve stress, making it an excellent choice for those looking for natural relief from daily pressures.

Tip 2 Adding fresh coriander to salads Adding fresh coriander leaves into salads is another great way to reap its cooling benefits. The crispiness and subtle flavor of coriander go well with other salad ingredients, while also providing a calming effect on the body. This way, not only does the taste get enhanced, but you can also keep your body from getting too hot on sunny days.

Tip 3 Using coriander oil for aromatherapy Coriander oil, obtained from the seeds of the plant, can also be used in aromatherapy for mental clarity and relaxation. A few drops added to a diffuser or mixed with carrier oil for a massage may alleviate the tension and anxiety. The aroma of coriander oil has been noted for its calming properties, making it an easy way to unwind after a long day.