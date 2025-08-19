Visiting Japan? Savor these authentic vegan dishes

Japanese cuisine is known for its flavors and unique dishes. If you're a vegan, Japan has some delicious plant-based snacks for you to try out. These delicious treats are not only vegan-friendly but can also be enjoyed by anyone who wants to try something new. From traditional sweets to savory bites, these snacks will give you an exciting taste of Japanese culture.

#1 Mochi: A chewy delight Mochi is another popular Japanese snack made from glutinous rice pounded into a sticky paste and molded into shape. You can eat this chewy treat plain or filled with sweet red bean paste, called anko. Mochi is often dusted with kinako, roasted soybean flour, giving it a nutty flavor. It's a versatile snack available in various forms across Japan, making it a must-try.

#2 Senbei: Savory rice crackers Senbei are traditional Japanese rice crackers available in different shapes and flavors. Usually made from rice flour, the crackers are flavored with soy sauce or salt, and sometimes wrapped in seaweed for an extra taste. Senbei provide an enjoyable crunch and are ideal for people who love savory snacks. They are easily available across stores in Japan and make for a great travel companion.

#3 Yatsuhashi: Cinnamon-flavored treats Yatsuhashi is a classic Kyoto sweet that stands out with its unique cinnamon flavor. Prepared with glutinous rice flour, sugar, and cinnamon powder, this dessert is available in two varieties- baked or raw (nama yatsuhashi). The raw one has a softness similar to mochi, while the baked one crisps up like senbei. Yatsuhashi makes for an aromatic treat for anyone with a sweet tooth.