5 delicious corn tortilla recipes you'll love

Corn tortillas are a staple in many cuisines, providing a versatile base for a number of dishes. Their mild flavor and chewy texture make them the perfect canvas for savory fillings. Here are five creative ways to fill corn tortillas, each offering a unique twist on traditional recipes. From hearty vegetable mixes to spicy bean combinations, these ideas will elevate your tortilla game.

#1 Spicy black bean delight For a protein-packed filling, try spicy black beans mixed with diced onions, bell peppers, and jalapenos. Saute the vegetables until soft, then add canned black beans along with cumin and chili powder for flavor. Let the mixture simmer for a few minutes before spooning it into warm corn tortillas. Top with avocado slices or fresh cilantro for added freshness.

#2 Grilled vegetable medley Grilled vegetables make for a delicious filling option that is both healthy and flavorful. Pick zucchini, red onion, and asparagus, and grill them until tender. Toss them in olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper before stuffing them in corn tortillas. This filling goes well with crumbled feta cheese or a sprinkle of Parmesan for an extra kick.

#3 Mushroom and spinach fusion Saute sliced mushrooms with garlic until golden brown; add fresh spinach leaves until they wilt slightly. Season this mixture with salt and pepper before placing it inside corn tortillas. For added richness, you can include cream cheese or ricotta cheese in the filling. This combination provides an earthy taste that pairs well with a side salad.

#4 Sweet potato surprise Roasted sweet potatoes give a naturally sweet contrast to savory elements. Dice sweet potatoes into small cubes, roast them until tender, and mix them with black olives and feta cheese (optional). Add this mixture into warm corn tortillas. Top with sour cream or Greek yogurt to balance the sweetness of the potatoes.