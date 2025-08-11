LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / How to use handmade baskets for storage
Summarize
How to use handmade baskets for storage
Follow this guide

How to use handmade baskets for storage

By Simran Jeet
Aug 11, 2025
11:38 am
What's the story

Not only are African baskets exquisite, but they also make for the perfect room organizers. These beautifully crafted baskets not only serve as an economical option for your storage requirements but also infuse a sense of cultural charm into your home. They can be used in multiple sizes and designs for various purposes around the house. Here are some brilliant tips on how to use African baskets in your home.

Living room

Utilizing baskets in the living room

Incorporating African baskets in the living room can help you manage clutter in an efficient way. Use bigger ones to store blankets or magazines lying near the sofa. Smaller ones can hold remote controls or coasters on coffee tables. Not only does it keep everything organized, it also adds an artistic element to your decor without breaking the bank.

Kitchen storage

Organizing kitchen essentials with style

African baskets can also double up as a stylish kitchen storage solution. Use medium-sized baskets for keeping fruits and vegetables on kitchen counters or shelves. Smaller ones can keep spices or utensils organized in cabinets. This way, your kitchen remains clean and accessible, and retains an aesthetic appeal too!

Bathroom solutions

Enhancing bathroom organization

In bathrooms, African baskets make for excellent organizers for toiletries and towels. You can place a large basket under the sink for extra towels, while smaller ones can hold personal care products on shelves or counters. This way, your essentials are within reach and look neatly arranged.

Bedroom storage

Bedroom clutter management tips

Bedrooms are the biggest beneficiaries of African baskets being used as storage solutions. Large floor baskets can hold extra bedding or seasonal clothes at the foot of the bed. Smaller ones keep nightstand items such as books or chargers organized. This keeps the serene environment, which is conducive to relaxation, intact.

Home office ideas

Creative uses in home office spaces

For home offices, African baskets provide a beautiful way to keep supplies like papers, pens, and cables in check. Using medium-sized baskets on shelves for files and documents, you make sure everything is within easy reach when required. This way, you maintain a workspace that is free from visual clutter, making it easier to focus and be productive, without compromising on style.