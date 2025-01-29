What's the story

The concept of green roofs is becoming increasingly popular across Africa due to its sustainability.

Not only do they beautify spaces, but they also provide environmental benefits such as mitigating urban heat islands, enhancing air quality, and fostering biodiversity.

However, the perceived high costs associated with installation often discourage people.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on implementing cost-effective green roofs in African contexts, ensuring practicality without breaking the bank.