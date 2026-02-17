Quilted fashion: 5 pieces worth owning this winter

Quilted fashion has become a winter staple, marrying comfort with style. The trend is all about layering and texture, making it the perfect choice for the chilly months. From jackets to accessories, quilted pieces can elevate any winter wardrobe. Here are five quilted fashion trends that are making waves this winter, giving you a cozy yet chic look.

#1 Quilted jackets with bold patterns Quilted jackets are taking center stage this winter, especially those with bold patterns. These jackets are not just functional but also serve as a statement piece in an outfit. Geometric designs and floral prints are popular choices, adding a splash of personality to the traditional quilted look. They can be paired with simple outfits to let the jacket do all the talking.

#2 Layered quilted vests for versatility Quilted vests are the perfect layering piece for unpredictable winter weather. They provide warmth without the bulk of a full jacket, making them perfect for indoor and outdoor wear. Available in various lengths and styles, these vests can be worn over sweaters or under heavier coats for added insulation. Their versatility makes them an essential item in any winter wardrobe.

#3 Quilted skirts adding texture Quilted skirts are slowly becoming a favorite this season, adding texture and interest to outfits. Available in different lengths, from mini to midi, they can be styled in a number of ways. Pair them with tights and boots for colder days or wear them alone when temperatures permit. The unique texture of these skirts adds depth to any ensemble.

#4 Accessories with quilted details Accessories with quilted details are an easy way to incorporate this trend into your wardrobe without committing to larger pieces like jackets or vests. Scarves, hats, gloves, and bags featuring quilted patterns add subtle yet stylish touches that enhance any outfit while keeping you warm during colder months.