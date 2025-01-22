Crafting refreshing beverages with African spearmint leaves
The vibrant flavor and aroma of African spearmint leaves (Efinrin or scent leaves) can add a refreshing twist to your favorite drinks.
This article features five creative ways to infuse these flavorful leaves into your beverages, elevating both taste and health benefits.
From comforting teas to invigorating mocktails, African spearmint leaves hold the secret to transforming everyday ingredients into refreshing and aromatic experiences.
Tradition reimagined
Minty Moroccan tea
Take your Moroccan tea to the next level by swapping in African spearmint leaves for a truly authentic taste.
Simply boil water and infuse one teaspoon of green tea for three minutes. Then, add a handful of African spearmint leaves and sugar to your liking, letting everything mingle for another five minutes.
Not only will you get the antioxidant goodness of green tea, but the spearmint also helps with digestion.
Hydration boost
Spearmint-infused water
If you want a zero-calorie drink that keeps you hydrated, try infusing your water with African spearmint leaves.
Just fill a jug with cold water and throw in a handful of freshly rinsed spearmint leaves.
Let it sit in the fridge for at least four hours or overnight.
You'll end up with a gentle minty flavor that not only tastes refreshing but also aids digestion.
Zesty refreshment
Spearmint lemonade
Add a refreshing minty twist to classic lemonade with African spearmint (also known as apple mint).
Combine the juice of six lemons with 750ml cold water, and sweeten to your liking with honey or sugar.
Crush African spearmint leaves in a bowl to release their fragrant oils, then stir them into the lemonade.
Pour this zesty treat over ice and enjoy the perfect summer drink.
Cool sipper
Minty iced tea
Take iced tea to the next level by infusing it with the vibrant flavor of African spearmint leaves during brewing.
Simply brew your favorite black or green tea, then stir in fresh or dried African spearmint leaves while still hot.
Let it cool, then refrigerate. Serve over ice with lemon slices and extra mint leaves for a refreshing drink that's perfect for unwinding or entertaining guests.
Health in a glass
Spearmint smoothie twist
Take your smoothies to the next level with the refreshing twist of African spearmint.
Simply blend one banana, half an avocado, 200ml almond milk, a handful of spinach, and fresh African spearmint leaves until smooth.
Not only is this blend super refreshing, but it's also loaded with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Perfect for kick-starting your day or refueling after a workout!