What's the story

The vibrant flavor and aroma of African spearmint leaves (Efinrin or scent leaves) can add a refreshing twist to your favorite drinks.

This article features five creative ways to infuse these flavorful leaves into your beverages, elevating both taste and health benefits.

From comforting teas to invigorating mocktails, African spearmint leaves hold the secret to transforming everyday ingredients into refreshing and aromatic experiences.