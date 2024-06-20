In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a zesty zucchini ribbon salad by peeling zucchinis into thin ribbons, tossing them with halved cherry tomatoes and optional shaved Parmesan.

Crafting zucchini ribbon salad with this step-by-step recipe

04:48 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story Zucchini ribbon salad is a vibrant dish, perfect for summer or as a meal's light side. Originating in the Mediterranean, where zucchini is a staple, this dish highlights the simplicity and freshness of its ingredients. It's favored by those seeking vegetarian and eggless options. With straightforward preparation and health benefits, it invites us to start making this delightful salad.

To prepare zucchini ribbon salad, you will need two medium-sized zucchinis, one cup of cherry tomatoes halved, half a cup of shaved Parmesan cheese (optional for vegan diets), one-fourth cup of pine nuts lightly toasted, two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, one tablespoon of lemon juice freshly squeezed, salt and pepper to taste, and fresh basil leaves for garnishing.

Prepare the zucchini ribbons

Begin by thoroughly washing the zucchinis under running water. Next, use a vegetable peeler or mandoline slicer to carefully create thin ribbons. Achieve this by peeling long strips from one end of the zucchini to the other, working around the core to avoid the seeds as much as possible. Once completed, place these ribbons aside in a large mixing bowl for later use.

Mix in flavorful additions

To the bowl with zucchini ribbons, add the cherry tomatoes, halved for ease of eating, and the shaved Parmesan cheese, if you're including it. For those following a vegan diet, feel free to omit the cheese or substitute it with a plant-based alternative that lends itself to shaving. Carefully toss these ingredients together to ensure they meld together beautifully.

Dressing and seasoning

In a small bowl, whisk together the extra-virgin olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon juice until the mixture is emulsified. Carefully drizzle this dressing over the salad, ensuring an even coat on all components. Season with salt and pepper to your taste preferences, aiming for a balance that enhances the flavors of the fresh ingredients in your salad.

Garnish and serve

Before serving, sprinkle lightly toasted pine nuts over the salad for crunch and flavor depth. Garnish with fresh basil leaves for an aromatic finish, perfectly complementing the freshness. These final touches not only enhance the dish's visual appeal but also its taste, ensuring every bite offers a harmonious blend of textures and aromas. This preparation makes your zucchini ribbon salad visually appealing and delicious.