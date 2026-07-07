Shirataki noodles are made from the konjac yam's glucomannan fiber,

Love instant noodles? Try these healthier options

By Vinita Jain 03:41 pm Jul 07, 202603:41 pm

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Instant noodles are a quick and easy meal option, but they can be high in sodium and lack essential nutrients. If you're looking for healthier alternatives that still satisfy your noodle cravings, we've got you covered. Here are five nutritious swaps that offer a balance of taste and health benefits. These options will help you enjoy a satisfying meal without compromising on nutrition.