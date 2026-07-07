Love instant noodles? Try these healthier options
What's the story
Instant noodles are a quick and easy meal option, but they can be high in sodium and lack essential nutrients. If you're looking for healthier alternatives that still satisfy your noodle cravings, we've got you covered. Here are five nutritious swaps that offer a balance of taste and health benefits. These options will help you enjoy a satisfying meal without compromising on nutrition.
Tip 1
Zucchini noodles
Zucchini noodles, or zoodles, are a low-carb and nutrient-rich alternative to regular noodles. They are rich in vitamins A and C, and provide antioxidants that promote overall health. Zucchini noodles can be easily made using a spiralizer or peeler and cooked quickly, making them an ideal option for busy days. Pair them with your favorite sauce for a delicious meal without the extra carbs.
Tip 2
Whole grain pasta
Whole grain pasta makes a fiber-rich alternative to regular instant noodles. It is made from whole wheat flour, which retains the bran and germ layers of the grain, offering more fiber and nutrients than refined pasta. Whole grain pasta aids in digestion and keeps you fuller for longer. It can be used in various recipes, just like traditional pasta.
Tip 3
Shirataki noodles
Shirataki noodles are made from the konjac yam's glucomannan fiber, which is extremely low in calories and carbohydrates. These translucent noodles are a great option for those looking to cut down on calories while still enjoying a noodle dish. Shirataki noodles are rich in soluble fiber, which may help control blood sugar levels and cholesterol.
Tip 4
Sweet potato noodles
Sweet potato noodles give you a naturally sweet flavor along with vitamins A and C, and potassium. These nutrient-dense noodles are gluten-free and provide a colorful addition to your meals. Sweet potato noodles can be used in stir-fries or soups, giving you both taste and nutrition in every bite.
Tip 5
Rice vermicelli
Rice vermicelli is a thin rice noodle that is gluten-free and easy to digest. It provides a lighter alternative to wheat-based products while still being versatile in various cuisines such as Thai or Vietnamese dishes. Rice vermicelli is low in fat but high on taste when paired with fresh vegetables or tofu-based sauces.