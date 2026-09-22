How to make delicious ragda pattice at home
What's the story
Ragda pattice is a popular street food breakfast from the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is a delicious combination of soft potato patties and spicy white peas curry. The dish is famous for its mouthwatering flavors and textures, making it a favorite among street food lovers. Here is how you can make this delightful breakfast at home and savor the authentic taste of Indian street food.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for preparation
To make ragda pattice, you need boiled potatoes, green peas, onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and a range of spices, like cumin seeds and turmeric powder.
The white peas are soaked overnight to soften them.
These ingredients come together to create the flavorful curry that goes with the potato patties.
Cooking steps
Step-by-step cooking process
Start by preparing the white peas curry. Cook the soaked peas with onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and spices until they turn into a thick gravy.
Meanwhile, prepare the potato patties by mashing boiled potatoes with spices and shaping them into flat rounds.
Shallow fry these patties until golden brown on both sides.
Tips
Tips for perfect taste
For an authentic taste, use fresh ingredients and adjust spice levels according to your preference.
Add tamarind chutney or lemon juice for an extra tangy flavor if you like it.
Garnish with chopped coriander leaves before serving for added freshness.
Serving ideas
Serving suggestions
Serve ragda pattice hot with a side of crispy sev or papdi for crunchiness.
Accompany it with mint chutney or tamarind chutney for added flavor.
This dish is perfect for breakfast or as an evening snack, offering a delightful combination of flavors that will satisfy any street food enthusiast's cravings.