What are Himba-style necklaces?
What's the story
African Himba necklaces are famous for their unique designs and cultural significance. Traditionally made from natural materials, these necklaces can be recreated using household items. This not only makes them accessible but also allows for creativity and personalization. By using everyday materials, you can craft a piece that reflects the beauty of Himba art while being budget-friendly. Here are some insights on how to make these stunning necklaces at home.
Use beads and strings
Beads play an integral part of Himba necklaces, giving them color and texture. You can use old jewelry or craft stores to get beads in different shapes and sizes. Strings or threads can be used to string the beads together, allowing you to play around with the design. Using household items like old shoelaces or embroidery threads can also work well.
Incorporate natural elements
Incorporating natural elements like seeds or small stones can give your necklace an authentic touch. Collecting these from your surroundings not only makes the piece unique but also connects it to nature. Ensure that these elements are clean and safe to wear before adding them to your design.
Utilize fabric scraps
Fabric scraps from old clothes or linens can be used to add texture and depth to your necklace design. These scraps can be braided or twisted together to form a base for the necklace. Choosing fabrics with earthy tones will help mimic the traditional look of Himba jewelry.
Experiment with paint and dye
Paints and dyes can be used to add vibrant colors to beads or fabric scraps used in your necklace. Non-toxic paints are easily available in craft stores, making them safe for use on wearable items. Dying fabric scraps with natural dyes made from plants is another way to achieve rich colors without chemicals.
Assemble with glue or stitching
To assemble your necklace, you can either glue or stitch the components together, depending on what you want. While glue makes it easier to attach beads and fabric pieces without waiting, stitching gives it durability and an authentic handmade look. Choose the method based on how you want your final piece to look and feel.