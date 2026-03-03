What are Himba-style necklaces?

African Himba necklaces are famous for their unique designs and cultural significance. Traditionally made from natural materials, these necklaces can be recreated using household items. This not only makes them accessible but also allows for creativity and personalization. By using everyday materials, you can craft a piece that reflects the beauty of Himba art while being budget-friendly. Here are some insights on how to make these stunning necklaces at home.

Beads & strings Use beads and strings Beads play an integral part of Himba necklaces, giving them color and texture. You can use old jewelry or craft stores to get beads in different shapes and sizes. Strings or threads can be used to string the beads together, allowing you to play around with the design. Using household items like old shoelaces or embroidery threads can also work well.

Natural elements Incorporate natural elements Incorporating natural elements like seeds or small stones can give your necklace an authentic touch. Collecting these from your surroundings not only makes the piece unique but also connects it to nature. Ensure that these elements are clean and safe to wear before adding them to your design.

Fabric scraps Utilize fabric scraps Fabric scraps from old clothes or linens can be used to add texture and depth to your necklace design. These scraps can be braided or twisted together to form a base for the necklace. Choosing fabrics with earthy tones will help mimic the traditional look of Himba jewelry.

Paint & Dye Experiment with paint and dye Paints and dyes can be used to add vibrant colors to beads or fabric scraps used in your necklace. Non-toxic paints are easily available in craft stores, making them safe for use on wearable items. Dying fabric scraps with natural dyes made from plants is another way to achieve rich colors without chemicals.