How to make shield art at home
What's the story
African art has always inspired artists and art lovers alike. One of the most popular forms is the Maasai shield art, which is known for its vibrant colors and unique patterns. Using paper mache, you can recreate this beautiful art form at home. The technique is simple, cost-effective, and allows for creative expression. Here's how you can create your own Maasai shield art using paper mache.
Materials needed
Gather your materials
To start, you will need basic materials like newspaper strips, flour or glue, water, a balloon or cardboard for the base, paints in bright colors, and brushes.
These items are easily available at craft stores or even around your home.
The preparation of paper mache involves mixing flour with water or using glue as an alternative. This mixture will serve as the adhesive for your project.
Building the base
Create the base structure
Start by inflating a balloon to the desired size of your shield, or cut a piece of cardboard into a shield shape. This will be the base of your artwork.
Cover it with several layers of newspaper strips dipped in the paper mache mixture until it's sturdy enough to hold its shape when dry.
Let it dry completely before proceeding.
Adding patterns
Design your shield patterns
Once the base is dry, it's time to add patterns typical of Maasai shields.
Use paints to create geometric shapes, lines, dots, and other traditional motifs that reflect this rich culture's artistry.
Bright colors like red, black, white, and yellow are commonly used in these designs.
Completing your artwork
Final touches and display tips
After painting your designs on the shield base, let everything dry thoroughly before removing any balloons, if used initially.
To display your finished piece, consider hanging it on a wall or propping it up on a shelf, showcasing the vibrant colors and intricate patterns that represent Maasai heritage through your unique interpretation using paper mache techniques.