Summarize Simplifying... In short Jerusalem artichokes, with their natural sweetness and crispy texture, can be used in a variety of dishes.

Roast them for a satisfying side, blend into a creamy soup, add raw to salads for a nutty crunch, or bake into chips for a healthy snack.

They can even be used as a unique pizza topping, adding an earthy sweetness to your homemade pies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Creative comforts: Cooking with Jerusalem artichokes

By Simran Jeet 11:32 am Dec 18, 202411:32 am

What's the story Jerusalem artichokes (aka sunchokes) are a delicious and versatile root vegetable that can add a unique flavor and texture to your meals. Despite their name, they are not related to artichokes but are instead a type of sunflower. These tubers are packed with nutrients and can be used in a variety of dishes, from soups to salads. This article lists five unique ways to cook Jerusalem artichokes.

Roasting

Roast them for a simple side dish

Clean and slice Jerusalem artichokes into uniform chunks. Drizzle them with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and add herbs of your choice (rosemary or thyme work well). Arrange them on a baking sheet and roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes until they're golden and tender. Roasting enhances their natural sweetness and provides a satisfying crispy texture.

Soup

Create a creamy soup

Jerusalem artichokes provide a fantastic base for creamy soups, eliminating the need for heavy cream. To make, simply saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft, then add peeled and chopped Jerusalem artichokes. Cover with vegetable broth and simmer until the vegetables are tender. Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg for added flavor.

Salad

Enhance your salads

Add raw Jerusalem artichokes to your salads for a delicious crunch. Thinly slice or julienne the tubers after peeling them to maintain their crisp texture. They have a mild nutty flavor that complements leafy greens, apples, nuts like walnuts or pecans, and a simple vinaigrette dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Chips

Experiment with sunchoke chips

For a healthier snack, try making sunchoke chips at home: Thinly slice Jerusalem artichokes using a mandoline for uniform thickness. Toss them lightly in olive oil and season with sea salt or your favorite spices. Arrange the slices on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until crispy (around 10-15 minutes). Keep an eye on them to prevent burning.

Pizza topping

Use as an alternative pizza topping

Sliced Jerusalem artichokes make a delicious and nutritious addition to homemade pizzas. Simply pre-roast thin slices of sunchokes and add them onto your pizza dough along with other favorite toppings like mozzarella cheese, spinach, caramelized onions, and mushrooms. Bake as per your pizza dough instructions. The roasted sunchokes provide an earthy sweetness that pairs perfectly with traditional pizza flavors. Enjoy!