Cooking magic with fairy tale eggplant

By Simran Jeet 01:51 pm Dec 12, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Fairy tale eggplants are tiny, jewel-like veggies with a sweet flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture. No need to peel these babies - they're way more tender and less seedy than big eggplants. Perfect for fast, healthy meals (and feeling like a gourmet chef). Read on for five delicious ways to cook fairy tale eggplants. Trust us, these dishes will make you fall in love with this mini veggie.

Grilling

Grilled to perfection

Grilling fairy tale eggplants brings out their natural sweetness and imparts a delicious smoky flavor. Simply slice them lengthwise, brush with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Grill over medium heat for three to four minutes each side. This way, you preserve the nutrients and achieve a nice char, perfect for a side dish or salad topping.

Stir-fry

Stir-fry sensation

For a fast and healthy weeknight meal, try stir-frying fairy tale eggplants. Simply chop them into bite-sized pieces and throw them into a hot pan with your favorite veggies. Think bell peppers, onions, and snap peas. Stir in some soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for an Asian-inspired dish that's ready in under 20 minutes. The eggplants' spongy texture soaks up the flavors like a sponge, making every bite delicious.

Baking

Baked delights

Turn those cute little fairy tale eggplants into crispy baked treats without the guilt of frying. Slice them thinly, coat with breadcrumbs combined with Parmesan cheese, herbs, salt, and pepper and then bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius) until golden brown - about 15-20 minutes. These baked rounds make a great appetizer or snack served with a yogurt-based dip or marinara sauce.

Stuffing

Stuffed mini marvels

Fairy tale eggplants are the perfect size and shape for stuffing, and they look adorable on the plate! Simply halve them lengthwise and scoop out a bit of flesh to make room for your filling of choice - quinoa with chopped veggies, herbs, spices, or even some small beans for extra protein. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the eggplant is tender and the filling is warm, about 25-30 minutes.

Pickling

Pickled perfection

Marinate fairy tale eggplants in a mixture of vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and spices (mustard seeds and garlic work great) to create a tangy, flavorful pickle. Let them soak for 48 hours before digging in, and you can savor your homemade pickles for up to two weeks (keep them in the fridge though!).