Decor 101: Tips to add textiles to your home

African textiles are a vibrant and affordable way to spruce up your home. The bold patterns and rich colors of these fabrics can make any space come alive. Be it traditional Kente cloth or modern Ankara prints, these textiles leave endless room for creativity in interior designing. By adding African textiles to your home, you can achieve a unique aesthetic without burning a hole in your pocket.

#1 Use textiles as wall art African textiles also make for beautiful wall art, adding color and texture to any room. Just stretch the fabric across a wooden frame or hang it directly on the wall with decorative clips/rods. Not only does this highlight the intricate designs of the textile, but it also makes for an affordable alternative to traditional artwork. With so many patterns, you're sure to find one that complements your decor while adding a touch of culture.

#2 Create unique cushion covers Transform your ordinary cushions by covering them up with African textiles for a fresh look. These fabrics are ideal for cushion covers as they're durable and come in eye-popping prints. From geometric designs to floral motifs, these covers will add character to your living space. Using different prints on cushions can make for an eclectic yet cohesive look that ties together various elements of your room's decor.

#3 Design custom table runners Table runners made from African textiles can instantly elevate dining areas by introducing bold colors and patterns. Cut the fabric to fit your table lengthwise, allowing it to drape elegantly over each end. This simple addition brings warmth and personality into meal settings without requiring significant investment in new furniture or accessories. Pairing these runners with neutral tableware ensures they remain the focal point during gatherings.