Craving a crispy snack? Try taro fritters
What's the story
Taro fritters are a delicious and nutritious snack that can be easily prepared at home. The dish uses taro root, which is rich in fiber and essential nutrients. These fritters are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them a perfect tea-time companion or party snack. With simple ingredients and an easy preparation method, you can enjoy this delightful dish without any hassle.
#1
Selecting the right taro root
Choosing the right taro root is essential for making perfect fritters.
Look for firm, unblemished roots with a smooth skin. Avoid any that have soft spots or signs of decay.
The size doesn't matter much, but medium-sized ones are usually easier to handle.
Fresh taro will give you the best flavor and texture for your fritters.
#2
Preparing taro for fritters
Before cooking, wash the taro roots thoroughly to remove any dirt or impurities.
Peel them carefully using a vegetable peeler or knife, as the skin can be tough.
Once peeled, grate or mash the taro into a smooth consistency. This step ensures even cooking and helps blend the flavors well with other ingredients.
#3
Mixing ingredients for flavor
To prepare the batter, mix grated taro with spices such as cumin powder, coriander powder, and chili powder for heat (adjust according to taste).
Add salt to taste and a little rice flour or chickpea flour to bind everything together.
Finely chopped onions and green chilies can be added for extra flavor.
Mix everything well until you get a thick batter that coats back of a spoon.
#4
Frying the fritters perfectly
Heat oil in a pan over medium flame until hot but not smoking hot (check by dropping a small amount of batter into oil; it should sizzle immediately).
Shape small portions of batter into round patties or flat discs before gently dropping them into hot oil, one by one, without overcrowding the pan; fry in batches if required.
Cook each side until golden brown, then drain excess oil using paper towels before serving hot with chutney or sauce of choice.