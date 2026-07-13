This crispy karela snack might change your mind
What's the story
Bitter gourd, or karela, is a vegetable that is often ignored due to its bitter taste. However, when prepared into crispy chips, it becomes a delightful snack that can be enjoyed by many. This preparation not only makes bitter gourd palatable but also retains its nutritional benefits. The chips are easy to make and serve as a healthy alternative to regular snacks.
Tip 1
Selecting fresh karela
Choosing the right karela is important for the perfect chips. Pick fresh, firm karela with a bright green color. Avoid those with yellowish or soft spots, as they can make the chips taste bad. You can also use smaller karelas as they are less bitter and crispier when cooked.
Tip 2
Preparing karela for chips
Start by washing the karela thoroughly under running water. Cut them into thin slices using a sharp knife or mandoline slicer for uniform thickness. You can also remove seeds if you want, but they are usually fine to leave in. Sprinkle salt on the slices and let them sit for about fifteen minutes to draw out moisture and reduce bitterness.
Tip 3
Seasoning for flavor enhancement
To make your karela chips tastier, season them well before cooking. Mix turmeric powder, red chili powder, and a little bit of salt in a bowl. Coat each slice of karela evenly with this mixture. This way, the spices will stick to the chips during cooking, making them tastier and more aromatic.
Tip 4
Cooking methods for crispy texture
You can either bake or fry karela slices for that perfect crispiness. For baking, preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius and spread the seasoned karela slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown, flipping halfway through. For frying, heat oil in a pan over medium flame and fry the slices until crispy.
Tip 5
Storing homemade karela chips
Once prepared, let the karela chips cool completely before storing them in an airtight container to keep them fresh and crunchy. They can be stored at room temperature for up to three days without losing their crispiness.