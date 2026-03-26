Chickpea fritters: How to make this snack at home

Street-style chickpea fritters are a popular snack in many parts of the world. These crispy delights are made from a mixture of chickpea flour and spices, giving them a unique taste and texture. They are usually served with chutneys or sauces, making them even more delicious. Whether you want to indulge in a quick snack or try your hand at making them at home, these fritters are an easy and tasty option.

#1 Ingredients for perfect fritters To make perfect chickpea fritters, you need chickpea flour, water, and spices like cumin and coriander powder. You can also add chopped onions, green chilies, and fresh herbs like cilantro for extra flavor. The key is to get the right consistency by adding enough water so that the batter is neither too thick nor too runny.

#2 Cooking method explained Start by mixing chickpea flour with water and spices until smooth. Add chopped onions and herbs if desired. Heat oil in a pan over medium flame. Once hot, drop spoonfuls of batter into the oil. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

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#3 Serving suggestions Chickpea fritters taste best when served hot with tangy chutneys or sauces of your choice. You can also serve them with sliced cucumbers or tomatoes for added freshness. These fritters make for an excellent appetizer or snack during gatherings or family get-togethers.

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