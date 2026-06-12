Swap potato chips for these crispy zucchini chips
What's the story
Crispy zucchini chips make for a healthy snack option, giving you a delicious crunch without the guilt. These chips are made from fresh zucchinis, baked or air-fried to perfection. They are low on calories and high on nutrients, making them an ideal choice for health-conscious snackers. With their natural flavor and versatility, zucchini chips can be seasoned to your liking while keeping things healthy.
Tip 1
Choosing the right zucchini
Choosing the right zucchini is important for the perfect chip. Go for small to medium-sized zucchinis as they are more tender and flavorful. Avoid large zucchinis as they tend to be seedy and watery, which may affect the texture of your chips. Freshness is key; pick zucchinis with firm skin and no blemishes or soft spots.
Tip 2
Preparing zucchini for chips
Proper preparation is key to getting crispy zucchini chips. Wash the zucchinis well and slice them thinly using a mandoline slicer or sharp knife for uniform thickness. This ensures even cooking. You may also sprinkle salt on the slices and let them sit for 15 minutes to draw out excess moisture before patting them dry with paper towels.
Tip 3
Baking vs air frying techniques
Baking and air frying are two popular methods to make zucchini chips crispy without deep frying. Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (about 392 degrees Fahrenheit) if you're baking. Spread the zucchini slices in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden brown.
Tip 4
Seasoning ideas for flavor enhancement
Experimenting with different seasonings can take your zucchini chips to the next level of flavor. Try sprinkling them with sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, or nutritional yeast before baking or air frying. These seasonings add depth without adding too many calories or sodium content compared to traditional snacks like potato chips.