Swap potato chips for these crispy zucchini chips

Tip 1

Choosing the right zucchini

Choosing the right zucchini is important for the perfect chip. Go for small to medium-sized zucchinis as they are more tender and flavorful. Avoid large zucchinis as they tend to be seedy and watery, which may affect the texture of your chips. Freshness is key; pick zucchinis with firm skin and no blemishes or soft spots.