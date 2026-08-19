Chickpea lovers, you'll love these Moroccan snacks
What's the story
Moroccan cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and unique ingredients, and chickpeas are no exception. These versatile legumes are used in a variety of snacks that are both delicious and nutritious. From savory bites to crunchy treats, Moroccan chickpea snacks offer a delightful experience for those looking to explore new flavors. Here are some popular Moroccan chickpea snacks that you might enjoy.
Snack 1
Roasted chickpeas with spices
Roasted chickpeas are a popular snack in Morocco, where they are seasoned with a variety of spices like cumin, paprika, and salt.
The chickpeas are roasted until crispy, making them an excellent, crunchy snack option.
Not only are they tasty, but they are also packed with protein and fiber, making them a healthy alternative to regular chips or crackers.
Snack 2
Chickpea fritters (bessara)
Bessara is a traditional Moroccan snack made from ground chickpeas mixed with herbs and spices.
The mixture is shaped into small patties or fritters and fried until golden brown.
These fritters are often served as street food and can be enjoyed on their own or with dipping sauces.
They provide a satisfying texture and rich flavor profile.
Snack 3
Chickpea salad (salade de pois chiches)
Chickpea salad is another popular Moroccan dish that combines cooked chickpeas with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.
The salad is usually dressed with olive oil, lemon juice, and spices like cumin or coriander for added flavor.
This refreshing snack can be eaten as an appetizer or side dish at meals.
Snack 4
Spiced chickpea balls (kefta)
Kefta is a Moroccan delicacy that consists of small balls of ground chickpeas mixed with herbs such as parsley or cilantro, and spices such as cinnamon or allspice.
These balls are usually grilled or baked until firm but tender inside.
They make a delicious snack option that goes well with various sauces or dips.