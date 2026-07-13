These granola recipes are packed with calcium
What's the story
Granola is a versatile breakfast option that can be easily customized to suit different dietary needs. For those looking to support their bone health, adding certain ingredients can make granola a powerhouse of nutrients. Here are five granola recipes specifically designed to promote strong bones. Each recipe focuses on ingredients rich in calcium, magnesium, and other essential nutrients that contribute to bone health.
#1
Almond and chia seed granola
Almonds are packed with calcium, which is essential for strong bones.
Chia seeds are also a great source of magnesium and phosphorus, both of which are essential for bone health.
To make this granola, mix rolled oats with chopped almonds, chia seeds, honey or maple syrup, and a pinch of salt.
Bake until golden brown for a crunchy texture that goes well with yogurt or milk.
#2
Sesame seed granola bars
Sesame seeds are loaded with calcium, making them perfect for supporting bone density.
For these granola bars, mix rolled oats with sesame seeds, honey or agave syrup, nut butter (like almond or peanut butter), and dried fruits like raisins or cranberries.
Press the mixture into a baking dish, and bake until firm.
These bars make an easy snack option, loaded with bone-strengthening nutrients.
#3
Spinach and sunflower seed granola
Spinach is an excellent source of vitamin K, which is important for bone health. Sunflower seeds also provide magnesium and phosphorus.
Blend dried spinach powder into your granola mix with sunflower seeds, rolled oats, honey or maple syrup, and cinnamon powder for flavor.
Bake until crispy to get a savory twist on traditional granola.
#4
Quinoa berry granola
Quinoa provides all nine essential amino acids, along with magnesium, a mineral crucial for maintaining healthy bones.
Add berries like blueberries or strawberries for vitamin C, which helps in collagen formation necessary for strong bones.
Combine cooked quinoa with rolled oats, honey or maple syrup, nuts (like walnuts), and berries before baking them together into clusters.
#5
Flaxseed coconut granola
Flaxseeds are rich in omega-three fatty acids that promote overall health, including the strengthening of the skeletal system.
Coconut adds flavor while providing healthy fats, too.
Mix ground flaxseeds, shredded coconut, rolled oats, honey, vanilla extract, and cinnamon.
Bake until golden brown, then enjoy this deliciously crunchy treat any time of day!