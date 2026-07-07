Make cucumber boats with these easy fillings
What's the story
Cucumber boats make for a refreshing snack option, especially during the hot months. These hollowed-out cucumber halves can be filled with a variety of healthy ingredients to make a delicious and nutritious treat. They are easy to prepare and can be customized according to taste and dietary requirements. Here are five healthy fillings that you can try in your cucumber boats for a delightful snacking experience.
Filling 1
Creamy avocado delight
Avocado is another versatile fruit that makes for a creamy filling for cucumber boats. Mash the avocado with a pinch of salt, pepper, and lemon juice to keep it from browning. This not only adds healthy fats but also gives the snack a rich texture. You can even add diced tomatoes or onions for extra flavor.
Filling 2
Quinoa and black bean mix
For a protein-packed option, fill your cucumber boats with a mixture of cooked quinoa and black beans. This combination is high in fiber and protein, keeping you full for longer. Add some chopped cilantro, lime juice, and diced bell peppers to amp up the taste. This filling is perfect for those looking for a more filling snack.
Filling 3
Hummus and veggie medley
Hummus makes for an excellent base for your cucumber boats, thanks to its creamy texture and nutty flavor. Spread hummus inside the hollowed-out cucumbers and top it with finely chopped vegetables such as carrots, celery, or bell peppers. This filling gives you a good dose of vitamins while keeping the taste interesting with different textures.
Filling 4
Greek yogurt tzatziki style
Transform your cucumber boats into Mediterranean delights by using Greek yogurt mixed with grated cucumber, garlic, dill, and lemon juice as a tzatziki-style filling. This refreshing option is loaded with probiotics from the yogurt and cooling elements from the cucumbers, making it the perfect summer snack.
Filling 5
Nut Butter Banana Fusion
For those who love sweet snacks, try filling your cucumber boats with nut butter (like almond or peanut butter) paired with banana slices. The combination of creamy nut butter with the natural sweetness of bananas gives you an energy-boosting snack option, without any added sugars.