Hummus makes for an excellent base for your cucumber boats

Make cucumber boats with these easy fillings

By Vinita Jain 11:44 am Jul 07, 202611:44 am

What's the story

Cucumber boats make for a refreshing snack option, especially during the hot months. These hollowed-out cucumber halves can be filled with a variety of healthy ingredients to make a delicious and nutritious treat. They are easy to prepare and can be customized according to taste and dietary requirements. Here are five healthy fillings that you can try in your cucumber boats for a delightful snacking experience.