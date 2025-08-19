How to cook with red lentils

Red lentils are a must-have in every kitchen owing to their versatility and nutritional benefits. These legumes are packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them an ideal companion for various dishes. They are easy to cook and can be added to soups, stews, salads and even desserts. Their mild taste makes them blend well into various cuisines while adding a hearty texture. Here's how you can include red lentils into your meals.

Dish 1 Hearty red lentil soup Red lentil soup is a comforting dish that you can prepare in no time. Just simmer red lentils with veggies like carrots, onions, and tomatoes, and you have a nourishing meal for any season. Adding spices like cumin or coriander elevates the flavor profile without making it taste too overpowering. This soup is not just filling, but also a great protein and fiber source.

Dish 2 Nutritious red lentil salad A red lentil salad is a refreshing take on regular salads. You can toss in cooked red lentils with crunchy, fresh veggies like cucumbers, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes for an added crunch and color. A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper bring together the whole dish beautifully. Perfect for those looking for a light yet filling meal option!

Dish 3 Flavorful red lentil curry Red lentil curry is an aromatic dish that highlights the versatility of these legumes in Indian cuisine. By cooking red lentils with coconut milk or vegetable broth and spices like turmeric or garam masala, you have a rich curry that goes perfectly with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti. The creamy texture of this curry makes it an enticing pick for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.