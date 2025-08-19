5 captivating Czech wedding customs you'll cherish

Czech weddings are steeped in tradition and cultural significance, providing a unique insight into the country's heritage. These age-old customs lend a special touch to the celebration of love and unity. From meaningful rituals to vibrant celebrations, Czech wedding traditions are equally fascinating as they are heartwarming. Here are five enchanting customs that make Czech weddings truly unforgettable.

#1 Breaking of the plate One of the most popular Czech wedding traditions is breaking a plate at the reception. The couple is then supposed to clean the broken pieces together, symbolizing them tackling life's challenges together. The ritual highlights teamwork and partnership as the key ingredients of marriage. The guests would also join in by throwing coins onto broken pieces for good luck, making this beautiful tradition fun.

#2 Stealing of the bride As part of this playful custom, friends or family members "steal" the bride during the reception and hide her at a nearby location. The groom must then find her or pay a ransom to have her returned. This lighthearted tradition adds excitement to the celebration while highlighting themes of love and devotion. It also gives guests an opportunity to engage in friendly banter and enjoy some laughter.

#3 Traditional wedding bread A major portion of Czech wedding festivities involves distributing traditional wedding bread called kolace. These sweet treats, usually stuffed with fruit or poppy seeds, symbolize prosperity for the bride and groom. Distributing kolace to guests signifies hospitality and generosity from both sides of the union. Everyone eats this delectable treat as they celebrate new beginnings together!

#4 Dance with broomsticks The broomstick dance is another fun custom where couples alternate dancing around broomsticks on either side of them, without knocking them over as they dance together on stage. This activity promotes coordination between partners, while also giving the audience something to laugh at from a distance, cheering them on loudly every step of the way until only one pair is left standing victorious finally.