How to grow chives at home

Growing edible chives indoors is an easy and rewarding task. These hardy herbs can flourish in cramped spaces, making them an ideal candidate for indoor gardening. With hardly any effort, you can have fresh chives ready to spice up your meals. Here's a guide to the basic steps you need to follow to grow chives indoors and have a steady harvest throughout the year.

#1 Choosing the right container Selecting an appropriate container is essential for growing chives indoors. Go for pots that are at least six inches deep with drainage holes to prevent waterlogging. Terracotta or ceramic pots are perfect as they allow the air to circulate around the roots. Ensure that each pot has a saucer to catch excess water and prevent messes on your windowsill/countertop.

#2 Soil and planting essentials Chives thrive in well-draining, organic-rich soil. Either use a potting mix specifically designed for herbs or create your own by mixing equal parts of peat moss, perlite, and compost. Sow seeds about one-quarter inch deep and cover lightly with soil. Water gently but thoroughly after planting to settle the soil around the seeds.

#3 Optimal light conditions Chives need ample sunlight to flourish indoors. Keep them close to a south-facing window where they can soak up six to eight hours of direct sunlight every day. If natural light is not enough, try fluorescent grow lights positioned about six inches above the plants for 12-14 hours a day.