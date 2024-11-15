Summarize Simplifying... In short Growing sweet stevia plants indoors requires bright, indirect light for at least six hours daily, and well-draining, neutral pH soil.

Keep the soil moist but not waterlogged, and feed with a balanced liquid fertilizer every four weeks during the growing season.

Harvest the super sweet leaves in late summer or early fall, dry them out in a warm, breezy spot, and store in an airtight container. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Cultivating sweet stevia plants indoors

By Anujj Trehaan 11:53 am Nov 15, 202411:53 am

What's the story Growing stevia plants indoors lets you harvest the sweet leaves of this natural sugar substitute right from the comfort of your own home. Stevia, with its powerful sweetness minus the calories, makes for a fun and useful addition to your indoor garden. This article walks you through the process of growing stevia plants indoors, from choosing the perfect spot to reaping your sweet rewards.

Location

Choosing the right spot for your plant

Stevia plants require bright light but can be sensitive to harsh, direct sunlight indoors. Choose a location near a window where the plant can receive bright, indirect light for a minimum of six hours each day. If your indoor space doesn't receive enough natural light, you can supplement it with grow lights. Position the lights approximately 12 inches above the plant.

Soil

Preparing the perfect soil mix

Stevia thrives in a loamy, well-draining soil with a neutral pH level around seven. You can create the perfect soil mix by combining two parts potting soil with one part perlite or sand to enhance drainage. Good drainage is key as stevia dislikes wet feet and is prone to root rot if left in waterlogged soil.

Fertilizing

Watering and feeding your stevia plant

Watering is crucial for stevia. Keep the soil moist, but not waterlogged. Check the top inch; if it feels dry, water it deeply. Be careful not to overwater as it can lead to root rot. Feed with a half-strength balanced liquid fertilizer every four weeks during the growing season (spring to fall). Too much fertilizer can reduce leaf sweetness and promote excessive foliage growth.

Harvesting

Harvesting sweet leaves

Pick stevia leaves in late summer or early fall. That's when they get super sweet right before the plant flowers. Just clip off whole stems or pluck leaves as you need them. Dry them out by hanging them upside down somewhere warm and breezy, but not in the sun. When they're all dry and crispy, store them in an airtight container.