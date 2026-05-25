Cumin-flavored granola: A heart-healthy breakfast

Cumin-flavored granola is a unique twist on the classic breakfast option, combining the health benefits of cumin with the crunchiness of granola. This innovative breakfast can help boost heart health by adding fiber-rich oats, nuts, and cumin's antioxidant properties. Here's how you can make this heart-friendly breakfast option at home and what makes it so beneficial.

#1 Benefits of cumin in breakfast Cumin is loaded with antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body. Adding cumin to your breakfast can improve heart health by reducing inflammation and improving blood circulation. It also helps in digestion, which is good for overall well-being. Its distinct flavor makes it an interesting addition to granola, making it both tasty and healthy.

#2 Ingredients for heart-healthy granola To make cumin-flavored granola, you need oats, nuts like almonds or walnuts, seeds like flaxseeds or chia seeds, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and ground cumin for flavor. These ingredients provide essential nutrients, such as fiber, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, that promote heart health. You can also add dried fruits like raisins or cranberries for extra sweetness and nutrition.

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#3 Preparing your granola mix Start by preheating your oven to about 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). In a large bowl, mix oats with chopped nuts and seeds. Add honey or maple syrup as per taste. Sprinkle ground cumin over the mixture evenly so that every bite has its flavor. Spread the mixture on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes until golden brown, stirring occasionally to ensure even cooking.

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