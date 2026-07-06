These dishes using cumin and quinoa are delicious!
What's the story
Cumin and quinoa are two ingredients that can take your plant-based meals a notch higher. While cumin lends a warm, earthy flavor, quinoa provides a protein-rich base. Together, they make a nutritious and delicious combination that can be used in a number of dishes. Here are five ways to use these ingredients in your meals.
Dish 1
Quinoa salad with cumin dressing
A quinoa salad with cumin dressing is a refreshing option for any meal. Cooked quinoa can be tossed with fresh vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers. The dressing can be made by mixing olive oil, lemon juice, ground cumin, salt, and pepper. This salad is not only easy to prepare, but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 2
Cumin-spiced quinoa pilaf
Quinoa pilaf spiced with cumin makes for a hearty side dish or main course. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add rinsed quinoa along with vegetable broth and ground cumin. Cook until the liquid is absorbed, and the quinoa is fluffy. This pilaf goes well with roasted vegetables or can be enjoyed on its own.
Dish 3
Cumin-infused quinoa bowl
A cumin-infused quinoa bowl makes for a versatile meal option. Cooked quinoa forms the base of the bowl and can be topped with roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, avocado slices, and fresh greens, like spinach or arugula. Drizzle some tahini sauce mixed with ground cumin over the top for added flavor.
Dish 4
Spicy cumin quinoa stir-fry
For those who love a little spice in their meals, a spicy cumin quinoa stir-fry is just the thing. Start by stir-frying vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots in sesame oil. Add cooked quinoa, along with soy sauce and ground cumin, for an extra kick of flavor. This dish is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner.
Dish 5
Cumin-flavored stuffed peppers with quinoa
Stuffed peppers filled with quinoa flavored with cumin make for a nutritious meal option. Mix cooked quinoa with black beans, corn kernels, diced tomatoes, and spices like paprika, chili powder, and ground cumin. Stuff the mixture into halved bell peppers before baking them until tender but firm enough to hold their shape when served hot from the oven.