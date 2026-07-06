These dishes using cumin and quinoa are delicious!

Dish 2

Cumin-spiced quinoa pilaf

Quinoa pilaf spiced with cumin makes for a hearty side dish or main course. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add rinsed quinoa along with vegetable broth and ground cumin. Cook until the liquid is absorbed, and the quinoa is fluffy. This pilaf goes well with roasted vegetables or can be enjoyed on its own.