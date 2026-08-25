Worried about online scams? Start with these safety tips
What's the story
In today's digital world, online safety is more important than ever. With cyber threats on the rise, knowing basic cybersecurity practices can save you from a lot of trouble. These practices are simple but effective, and can be followed by anyone to protect their personal information and digital assets. Here are five essential cybersecurity practices that everyone should know to stay safe online.
Tip 1
Use strong and unique passwords
Creating strong and unique passwords is the first line of defense against unauthorized access.
A good password should be at least eight characters long, including a mix of letters, numbers, and special symbols.
Avoid using easily guessable information like birthdays or common words.
Also, never reuse passwords across different accounts to minimize risk if one account gets compromised.
Tip 2
Enable two-factor authentication
Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification beyond just the password.
This could be a text message code or an authentication app prompt on your phone.
By enabling 2FA wherever possible, you greatly reduce the chances of unauthorized access, even if your password gets stolen.
Tip 3
Keep software updated regularly
Regularly updating software is crucial for keeping your devices secure. Updates often include patches for vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit.
Set your devices to update automatically whenever possible, and check manually from time to time if automatic updates are not available.
This practice helps ensure that you have the latest security features and protections.
Tip 4
Be cautious with public Wi-Fi networks
Public Wi-Fi networks are convenient, but they are also risky as they are often less secure than private ones.
Avoid accessing sensitive information like banking details while connected to public networks.
If you must use public Wi-Fi, consider using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for an added layer of encryption between your device and the network.
Tip 5
Recognize phishing attempts
Phishing attacks usually come in the form of emails or messages that appear to be from legitimate sources but are actually meant to steal your information or install malware on your device.
Be wary of any unsolicited communication asking for personal information, directing you to click on links, or download attachments.
Always verify the sender's identity before taking any action.