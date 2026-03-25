Explore Netherlands like a local: Top cycling routes

The Netherlands is famous for its cycling culture, which is a part of daily life. The flat terrain and extensive network of cycling paths make it a perfect place for cyclists to explore the countryside. From picturesque villages to sprawling fields, these routes give a unique glimpse into the Dutch way of life. Here are five cycling routes that promise an unforgettable journey through the heart of the Netherlands.

#1 The Waterland Route The Waterland Route takes you through the beautiful landscapes near Amsterdam. This 40-km route winds through quaint villages like Broek in Waterland and Zuiderwoude. Cyclists can enjoy views of traditional Dutch houses and serene waterways. The path is mostly flat, making it accessible for all skill levels. Along the way, you can also spot local wildlife in the nature reserves.

#2 The Veluwezoom National Park Trail For nature lovers, the Veluwezoom National Park Trail is a must-try. This route stretches over 50 kilometers through one of the largest national parks in the Netherlands. Cyclists can expect to see diverse flora and fauna, including deer. The park's hilly terrain offers a bit of a challenge but rewards with stunning panoramic views.

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#3 The Zaanse Schans Loop The Zaanse Schans Loop is a cultural delight, taking you through an area dotted with iconic windmills and traditional craftspeople at work. This 30-km loop starts from Zaandam and goes around Zaanse Schans village. Cyclists can stop at museums or watch artisans make cheese or clogs along the way.

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#4 The Biesbosch National Park Circuit The Biesbosch National Park Circuit is one of the most beautiful routes in the Netherlands, taking you through wetlands and waterways. This 60-km circuit starts from Dordrecht and goes through dense forests and marshes. It is a birdwatcher's paradise, with plenty of opportunities to spot rare species. The path is well-marked, making it easy to navigate through the park.