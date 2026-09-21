New Zealand's most scenic cycling trails: A list
What's the story
New Zealand's lush landscapes make for an ideal backdrop for cycling adventures. From verdant forests to breathtaking coastlines, the country has a plethora of trails for cycling enthusiasts. These trails not only offer a chance to explore the natural beauty but also provide a unique way to experience New Zealand's diverse ecosystems. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or a casual rider, these green trails promise an unforgettable journey through some of the most picturesque settings.
#1
The Otago Central Rail Trail
The Otago Central Rail Trail is one of New Zealand's most famous cycling routes. Stretching over 150 kilometers, it runs through the Central Otago region.
The trail is relatively flat, making it accessible for cyclists of all skill levels.
Along the way, riders can enjoy stunning views of the region's unique landscapes, including golden fields and historic viaducts.
The trail also offers opportunities to explore quaint towns and learn about local history.
#2
The Waikato River Trails
Spanning over 100 kilometers, the Waikato River Trails offer a diverse range of scenery along New Zealand's longest river.
From lush forests to peaceful lakesides, the trails offer plenty of options for cyclists looking for a peaceful ride.
The trails are broken into segments, so you can choose how far you'd like to ride.
You can also find several lookout points along the way that offer stunning views of the river and its surroundings.
#3
The Hauraki Rail Trail
The Hauraki Rail Trail is an easy ride through some of New Zealand's most beautiful scenery. Spanning about 80 kilometers, it takes you through the Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty.
Cyclists can enjoy views of rolling hills, native bushland, and coastal vistas on this trail.
The trail also passes through historic gold mining towns, giving you a glimpse into New Zealand's past.
#4
The Rimutaka Cycle Trail
The Rimutaka Cycle Trail is a part of Wellington's Great Rides network and features some of New Zealand's most stunning scenery.
Spanning about 115 kilometers from Upper Hutt to Featherston, this trail passes through dense forests and open farmland, with views of the Tararua Range in the distance.
Cyclists can also cross the Rimutaka Incline, an old railway line with impressive viaducts, before heading downhill into Featherston.
Tip 1
Tips for cycling New Zealand's Great Rides and Green Trails
When planning your cycling adventure on New Zealand's green trails, consider factors like weather conditions and trail difficulty levels.
Make sure you have appropriate gear, including helmets and reflective clothing, for safety purposes while riding on these scenic routes.
Carry enough water bottles, snacks, and necessary tools, such as tire repair kits, to ensure a smooth journey throughout your ride across these beautiful landscapes.