Cycle or hike? Find the right workout for your heart
What's the story
Cycling and hiking are two of the most popular outdoor activities that provide a great cardiovascular workout. While both activities are great for heart health, they offer different benefits and experiences. Knowing the differences can help you pick the one that suits your fitness goals and lifestyle. Here's a look at the cardiovascular benefits of cycling and hiking, and how each activity can improve your heart health.
#1
Cycling: A low-impact cardio option
Cycling is a low-impact exercise that puts less stress on your joints than other forms of cardio. It is especially good for those with joint issues or recovering from injuries.
Cycling increases your heart rate and improves circulation without putting too much pressure on your body.
Regular cycling can improve aerobic capacity by up to 15%, making it an excellent choice for cardiovascular fitness.
#2
Hiking: Nature's cardio workout
Hiking provides a full-body workout as you navigate through uneven terrain, engaging multiple muscle groups at once.
The variable intensity of hiking trails means you can adjust the difficulty level according to your fitness level.
This variability helps in burning more calories compared to steady-state exercises, like cycling on flat roads.
Hiking also exposes you to fresh air and nature, which can reduce stress levels and improve mental well-being.
#3
Caloric burn comparison
When it comes to caloric burn, both cycling and hiking have their own advantages.
On average, a person weighing 70 kilograms burns around 400 calories per hour cycling at a moderate pace on flat terrain.
If you hike on a moderate trail, you burn around 430 calories per hour.
The difference is slight but can matter when you plan your workouts according to caloric expenditure goals.
#4
Accessibility and convenience factors
Cycling requires access to a bike and safe roads or trails, while hiking only needs proper footwear and access to trails.
This makes hiking more accessible for those living in urban areas without easy access to cycling routes, or who prefer not having to maintain equipment like bikes or helmets.