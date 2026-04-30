Most charming coastal towns in Cyprus: A list

Cyprus, the Mediterranean island, is home to some of the most charming coastal towns. These towns are a beautiful blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. From ancient ruins to stunning beaches, each town has its own unique character. Whether you are a history buff or a beach lover, these towns have something for everyone. Here are some of the most charming coastal towns in Cyprus.

#1 Paphos: A historical gem Paphos is famous for its archaeological sites and ancient ruins. The Paphos Archaeological Park features well-preserved Roman mosaics that date back to the 2nd century. The Tombs of the Kings is another major attraction, with its grand underground tombs carved out of solid rock. Apart from history, Paphos also has beautiful beaches and a lively harbor area with shops and restaurants.

#2 Limassol: A blend of old and new Limassol is where the old meets the new, with its medieval castle and modern marina. The Limassol Old Town has narrow streets lined with traditional Cypriot houses, and vibrant markets. For those who want to relax, the nearby beaches are perfect for sunbathing or water sports. The city's annual festivals keep it lively all year round.

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#3 Larnaca: A coastal paradise Larnaca is famous for its palm-fringed Finikoudes Beach and the historic Hala Sultan Tekke mosque on the banks of Salt Lake. The Larnaca Marina is a hub of activity with boats and yachts from all over the world. The town's vibrant nightlife makes it a popular destination among locals and tourists alike.

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