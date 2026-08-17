Cyprus's most vibrant cultural festivals: A list
What's the story
Cyprus is a beautiful island country in the Mediterranean Sea, famous for its rich history and culture. The island hosts several festivals that give a peek into its diverse traditions and community spirit. From music, dance, and art, these festivals are a celebration of Cypriot culture. Here are some of the most popular community festivals in Cyprus that attract locals and tourists alike.
#1
Limassol Carnival: A colorful tradition
The Limassol Carnival is one of Cyprus' most famous festivals, celebrated over 10 days before Lent.
The carnival is famous for its colorful parades, elaborate costumes, and lively music.
Locals and tourists come together to enjoy street performances, dance parties, and a grand parade featuring floats and marching bands.
The festival is a celebration of freedom and creativity, drawing thousands every year.
#2
Kataklysmos: A water festival with history
Kataklysmos, or the Festival of the Flood, is celebrated in many coastal towns in Cyprus.
The festival commemorates the biblical flood with water-related activities, such as boat races, swimming competitions, and traditional music performances.
It takes place 50 days after Orthodox Easter and lasts for three days.
Kataklysmos is an opportunity for communities to come together by the sea.
#3
Famagusta Cultural Festival: A blend of arts
The Famagusta Cultural Festival is held annually in the historic town of Famagusta.
The festival features a mix of music concerts, dance performances, theater plays, and art exhibitions. It celebrates both local talent and international artists from different genres.
The event draws art lovers who wish to experience Cyprus' artistic diversity in a historic setting.
#4
Lefkara Festival: Celebrating lace-making heritage
Lefkara Festival celebrates the traditional craft of lace-making, or Lefkaritika, in Lefkara village.
The festival showcases skilled artisans who demonstrate this intricate craft while engaging visitors with workshops on traditional embroidery techniques.
Alongside lace-making demonstrations are folk music performances that highlight Cypriot culture through song and dance routines, performed by local groups throughout the event's duration.