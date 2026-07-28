Czech Republic's most peaceful towns: A list
What's the story
The Czech Republic is famous for its rich history and stunning architecture, but it also has a number of peaceful towns that provide a quiet retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city. These towns are perfect for those looking for calmness and a glimpse of traditional Czech life. From picturesque landscapes to historical sites, these towns have it all. Here are five peaceful Czech towns that promise a relaxing getaway.
#1
Explore the charm of Cesky Krumlov
Cesky Krumlov is a UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its medieval architecture and winding streets.
The town is set along the Vltava River, which adds to its charm.
Visitors can take a stroll through the old town square, or visit the Cesky Krumlov Castle for stunning views of the area.
The town's relaxed vibe makes it perfect for leisurely exploration.
#2
Discover tranquility in Telc
Telc is famous for its Renaissance-style square, lined with colorful facades.
The town is surrounded by beautiful ponds and forests, making it an ideal place for nature lovers.
You can take a walk around the square or visit Telc Castle to learn about its history.
The peaceful atmosphere of Telc makes it a perfect destination for those looking to unwind.
#3
Experience serenity in Kutna Hora
Kutna Hora is famous for its historical significance and unique attractions like the Sedlec Ossuary, popularly known as Bone Church.
The town has beautiful Gothic architecture, and quiet streets to explore at leisure.
You can visit St. Barbara's Cathedral or just enjoy a peaceful walk through its cobblestone paths.
#4
Enjoy calmness in Trebon
Trebon is famous for its picturesque lakes and spa culture. The town has a number of cycling and walking trails around the scenic ponds.
You can also visit Trebon Chateau, or relax in one of its many wellness centers.
Trebon's tranquil environment makes it a perfect place to relax and rejuvenate.
#5
Unwind in Jindrichuv Hradec
Jindrichuv Hradec has a beautiful castle complex and a charming old town with colorful buildings and cobblestone streets.
The peaceful atmosphere is perfect for leisurely strolls or enjoying local cafes by the square.
The town also hosts various cultural events throughout the year, making it a lively, yet calm, place to visit.