Do these gentle stretches for stress relief

Including mini body stretches in your daily routine can work wonders in relieving stress, particularly for newbies. These easy exercises take little time and space, and can be done by anyone. Regularly stretching helps you become flexible, increases blood flow, and relaxes the body. By spending a few minutes every day doing these stretches, you'll definitely notice a decrease in stress levels and better health.

Tip 1 Neck stretch for tension release Start by sitting or standing comfortably with a straight back. Slowly tilt your head toward one shoulder until you feel a slight stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold this position for about 10 seconds before returning to the center. Repeat on the other side. This stretch releases tension that builds up in the neck area due to stress or sitting for long.

Tip 2 Shoulder roll for relaxation Stand or sit with your arms by your sides. Slowly roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion five times, and reverse the direction to roll them backward five times. This exercise relieves tension in the shoulders and upper back, which are some common areas that get affected by stress.

Tip 3 Seated forward bend for flexibility Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you. Inhale deeply, then exhale as you slowly bend forward from the hips, reaching towards your toes while keeping your back straight. Hold this position for 10 seconds before returning to an upright position. This stretch enhances flexibility and promotes relaxation.

Tip 4 Cat-cow stretch for spine mobility Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling. Exhale as you round your spine (cat pose), tucking chin towards chest and tailbone under body. Repeat this sequence five times to improve spinal mobility and reduce stress-related tension.