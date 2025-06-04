How to increase your sun exposure in the morning
What's the story
Sunlight is an excellent source of energy and wellness, perfect for everyday life.
For beginners keen on improving their wellness, mastering the art of using sunlight is essential.
This article provides tips on using sunlight for improved health and mood.
Adhering to these tips helps you make the most out of natural light exposure.
Early start
Morning sunlight exposure
Starting your day with a dose of morning sunlight can set your body up for success.
Just 10-15 minutes outdoors in the morning will allow your body to soak up vitamin D, which is important for bone health and immunity.
Plus, morning light also helps lift your mood by increasing serotonin levels, making it an ideal way to kick start the day!
Peak hours
Midday sunlight benefits
Midday sunlight is usually the strongest, giving you the perfect opportunity to synthesize vitamin D.
Sitting outside during this time can energize you and improve your focus.
However, it is best to avoid direct exposure during peak hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. since too much sun can damage your skin.
Donning protective clothing or applying sunscreen can reduce these risks while still enjoying benefits.
Bright Spaces
Indoor light optimization
For those spending most of their time indoors, indoor lighting conditions need to be optimized.
Keeping workspaces near windows or using daylight bulbs can help mimic natural light conditions, keeping you alert and productive all day long.
Keeping indoor spaces well-lit not just helps with physical health but also positively impacts mental well-being by keeping fatigue at bay.
Wind down
Evening sunlight relaxation
As the day winds down, spending time in evening sunlight offers relaxation benefits without overstimulation from intense midday rays.
Engaging in outdoor activities like walking or gardening during this time promotes relaxation and stress reduction, while still allowing for some vitamin D absorption before sunset.
This practice aids in transitioning smoothly into restful sleep later at night without disrupting circadian rhythms.