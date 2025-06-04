New to yoga? Start with these simple poses
What's the story
Chair yoga is a soft way to introduce movement into your day-to-day life.
Ideal for those with limited mobility or commencing yoga, it utilizes seated or chair-supported poses, which can be performed by everyone, across ages.
The practice enhances flexibility, strength, and mental clarity, without requiring a lot of space or equipment.
Here are five beginner poses for wellness.
Foundation
Seated mountain pose
The seated mountain pose makes an excellent starting point in chair yoga.
Sit up straight with your feet flat on the floor and hands resting on your thighs.
Engage your core muscles and lengthen your spine as you inhale deeply.
This pose helps improve posture and strengthens the back muscles while promoting relaxation through focused breathing.
Flexibility boost
Chair cat-cow stretch
The chair cat-cow stretch improves the flexibility of your spine and alleviates tension in your back.
Start by sitting on the edge of the chair with feet hip-width apart.
Inhale and arch your back slightly while lifting your chest (cow position).
Exhale as you round your spine, tucking in your chin (cat position).
Repeat the sequence a few times to improve your mobility.
Relaxation aid
Seated forward bend
Seated forward bend helps calm the mind and stretches the lower back.
Sit comfortably with legs together and feet flat on the ground.
Inhale deeply, then exhale as you gently lean forward from the hips, reaching towards your toes or shins without straining.
Stay in this position for a few seconds before returning to an upright posture.
Core engagement
Seated twist
The seated twist does wonders for engaging core muscles and improving digestion.
Sit tall with your feet firmly planted on the floor.
Place one hand behind you on the seat of the chair and twist gently towards that side. Using the other hand on your thigh for support.
Hold for a brief moment before switching sides.
Ensure your movements are slow to avoid strain.
Strength building
Seated warrior I pose
The seated warrior I pose strengthens legs, arms and concentration.
Sit sideways on the chair edge, stretching one leg out at a knee right angle.
Lift arms overhead, keeping shoulders relaxed but active.
Keep a steady gaze forward, mindful of balancing effort and ease through breath awareness for overall well-being.