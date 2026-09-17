Dal dhokli: A tasty mix of lentils and wheat dough
What's the story
A popular meal in many parts of India, dal dhokli is a simple yet delicious combination of lentil dough and spices. The dish is a staple of street food culture, loved for its unique taste and easy preparation. Here's a look at the different aspects of dal dhokli, from its ingredients to its preparation, and why it remains a favorite among street food lovers.
#1
Ingredients that make it special
Dal dhokli is made with wheat flour, gram dal, turmeric, and other spices.
The wheat flour gives the dough its base, while gram dal provides protein.
Turmeric gives color and flavor. Other spices, like cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and asafoetida, are added to enhance the taste.
These ingredients come together to make a dish that is both nutritious and delicious.
#2
Preparation techniques revealed
To prepare dal dhokli, the wheat flour is kneaded into a soft dough. The dough is rolled out into thin sheets and cut into diamond shapes.
Meanwhile, a mixture of cooked gram dal is seasoned with spices and cooked until thickened.
The diamond-shaped pieces of dough are added to this mixture and cooked until they absorb the flavors.
#3
Regional variations explored
Across India, different regions have their own versions of dal dhokli, each with its own twist.
In Gujarat, for example, jaggery is added for sweetness, balancing out the spices.
In Maharashtra, coconut milk may be added for creaminess.
These regional variations show how versatile this dish is, while retaining its core identity as a beloved meal option.
#4
Tips for perfecting your dish at home
To get the perfect dal dhokli at home, make sure you knead the dough well so it's pliable but not sticky.
Cook the gram dal until it's thick but not too dry, so that it coats the pieces of dough well.
Taste your spice mix before adding all ingredients together, adjusting salt or sweetness according to your preference.