Freestyle dance is all about moving to the music without any pre-choreographed steps

5 beginner-friendly dance exercises to try today

By Vinita Jain 08:33 am Jul 09, 202608:33 am

What's the story

Dance has always been a powerful tool for self-expression and creativity. For beginners, it is a fun way to unleash creativity while getting some exercise. By adding dance into your routine, you can explore new ways of moving, thinking, and feeling. Here are five beginner-friendly dance exercises that can help you get started on your creative journey.